Robert Dean McCammon

Sadly, we lost our brother Robert Dean McCammon, age 89, of Omak on November 30, 2020. Bob was born October 5, 1931 in Webb City, Oklahoma to parents Louis E. and Ruby I. (DeVore) McCammon.

U.S. Air Force

Bob attended and graduated from Tonasket High School, served four years in the Air Force, and married Nancy C. Heath in September of 1952. He was the founder of the Tonasket Airport Fly-In. Bob was an airplane pilot and snow ski instructor for years.

After Bob retired from the U.S. Post Office, he had the Sears store in Tonasket and then a travel agency in Spokane. Bob and Nancy spent winters in Quartzsite, Arizona for more than 30 years.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



Bob was a member of the Masons, The Eagles and The American Legion.

He is survived by his sisters, Patricia Bell and Nancy (Edwin “Mac”) McKeen; sisters-in-law, Dottie Skelton, Sara Heath and brother-in-law, Jim Heath, plus many nieces and nephews, which Bob loved them all. Bob had many close friends throughout his life, to name a few: Duane Wilson, Dave Hanna, Lee Ore and Wally Going.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Louis E. and Ruby I. McCammon; wife, Nancy G.; sisters, Linda Stalder and Betty Lundy.

A graveside service will be held at the Loomis Cemetery at a later date.

We will speak for the whole family. Rest well dear brother; we all love and miss you.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.