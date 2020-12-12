Carol Ann Didra

Carol Ann Didra, age 68 of Oroville, Washington, died on December 4, 2020 at her home. She was born September 12, 1952 in Renton to parents Jack and Catherine Stewart.

Carol grew up in Oroville where she attended school. She had two sons and raised them in Tonasket. On January 24, 1985 she married Danny Didra in Reno, Nevada. Carol worked for many years in local apple warehouses. She enjoyed gardening and was an avid reader and was a member of the Tonasket Eagles.

Carol is survived by her husband, Danny; two sons, Micheal of Ridgefield and Patrick of Spokane Valley; one sister, Janet (Mike) Swearngin of Yakima and five grandchildren, Tanner, Jacksen, Tyler, Zachary and John.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, Pat, Dennis and Dave.

A memorial graveside service will be held at a later date. Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.