Robert “Bob” Williams

Robert L. Williams, “Bob,” age 91, died on April 4, 2022 at the Lilac Estates Adult Family Home in Omak, Washington. Bob was born in Loup City, Nebraska to his parents Leroy L. and Bernetta G. Williams.

He grew up on those vast prairies until his teenage years. His family lived on a small farm and the children rode to school every day on their horses. He learned to love horses during those rides.

Bob and his family moved from Nebraska to Oregon, and then Washington. The family finally found Brewster, Washington home. There, Bob and Marjorie Anne Emerson met. Bob was 16 and Anne was 15. They married in 1950 and were married for 72 years.

Bob was an athlete. At Brewster High, he played 8-man football in the small B league and made the Wenatchee Valley College basketball team after high school.

After 30 years as an electrical worker with the Oroville P.U.D., he retired in 1983. He was also an EMT with the Oroville Fire Department.

Bob is survived by his wife, Anne; his sons, Ted (Cheryl) Williams and Chad (Martha) Williams; grandsons, Jason and Jerod and he has several nieces and nephews who will miss him.

Bob is preceded in death by his brothers, Dick Williams and Len Williams and his sister, Shirley Hill.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to “Our House,” 1708 Castlerock Ave., Wenatchee, WA 98801, 509-663-6964, or to a charity of your choice.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at the Trinity Episcopal Church in Oroville, Washington at 1 p.m. Marilyn Wilder will be officiating the service.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.