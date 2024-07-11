Richard B. Roberts, 89, died June 17, 2024, in Tonasket, Wash. He was born April 25, 1935 in Everett, Wash. to Warren E., Sr and Mable (Carlson) Roberts.

Richard B. Roberts, 89, passed away on June 17, 2024, in Tonasket, Washington. Dick was born on April 25, 1935 in Everett, Washington to Warren E., Sr and Mable (Carlson) Roberts, the youngest of seven children. At age four, the family moved back to Mobridge, South Dakota where he grew up and graduated high school in 1953.

Other than paperboy, his first official job was in sixth grade at the bowling alley setting up pins. He never stopped working, unless it was to take a few hours off to go hunting or fishing.

He joined the South Dakota Army National Guard in September 1952, serving in South Dakota and Washington until 1960.

In 1958 he married Victoria Cadotte in South Dakota where they started their family. They moved back to Washington in 1961 to stay.

He worked for WADOT doing various road-building and engineering jobs, including a portion of the new I-5. After retiring he worked a few years for a private contractor. In 2000 Dick retired a second time and at age 65 he bought land in Eastern Washington to build from scratch an off-grid home.

In 2001, he met and married Susan (Barnes) Douglas. They loved living the mountain life, hiking, fishing and hosting family gatherings.

Dick will be remembered for his “never give up” energy, dry wit, endless one-liners and his love of dogs.

He was a member of Loomis Community Church.

Along with his wife, Susan, he is survived by his children, Linda and Todd Martina, Anita and Greg Trombley and Jim Roberts; four grandchildren, several great-grands and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Warren E Jr; sisters, Elaine, Marie, Phyllis, Yvonne and infant, Ruth. Also, an infant grandchild, several nieces, nephews and step-son, Alex Douglas.

At his request, there will be no service. The interment will be at Mountainview Cemetery, Loomis, Washington.