Raymond Craig Attwood

Raymond Craig Attwood, 74 years old of Tonasket, Washington, completed his 20-year battle with cancer passing away peacefully with his family present at North Valley Hospital on December 8th, 2023. Craig, as he preferred to be called, was born December 9th, 1948 in Tonasket to Ethleen Victoria Lesamiz and Raymond Arthur Attwood.

Craig lived most of his life in Tonasket. A graduate of Tonasket High School, he was an athlete who took pride in being a member of the last Tonasket High School football team to go undefeated and untied. Upon graduation, Craig attended Central Washington University and Wenatchee Valley College but the call to service guided him to enlist in the United States Marine Corps.

Craig served a tour in Vietnam as a Marine Infantryman and ships company aboard the USS Constellation. Craig achieved the rank of Sergeant within his four-year enlistment. Upon completion of his service, he returned to the Okanogan Valley where he met the love of his life and partner of 51 years, Alice. Together they began a life dedicated to each other and made their way as ranchers, orchardists and city clerks. Through thick and thin, sickness and health, Craig and Alice were side by side.

Craig’s careers spanned farmer, rancher, accountant, college teacher and city clerk over the next 50 years. Craig had strong belief in the power of education, learning and tenacity. Never feigning from a challenge or adversity, his toughness, humility, and attitude impacted all around him and they were left for the better for it.

Craig was an avid hunter, firearms enthusiast and outdoorsman. He truly appreciated the beauty and bounty that nature provided which only a rancher, farmer and orchardist could appreciate. He was also an avid believer in the Constitution and Second Amendment, believing in people and not institutions. He was a member of the National Rifle Association, the Washington Municipal Clerks Association and a supporter of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Craig is survived by his wife, Alice; three children, Justin (Rebecca), Kelly (Kristina) and Rachel; his brother, Jim and wife Billie and his eight grandchildren, Savannah, Aubrey, Bryce, Emma, Wyatt, Grace, Eleanor and Stevie, as well as great-grandson, Brooks. He was preceded in death by his parents, Victoria and Ray, as well as sisters, Janie and Andrea.

All who could call Craig a friend should know that in his final days he spoke so highly of his schoolmates, fellow servicemen and women and the countless friends that he had made over his life in the Okanogan. Know that you all meant a tremendous amount to a man who was an expert at quietly being a friend and advocate of those he held dear to his heart.

Writing this as one of his children I speak for all of us when I say Dad, thank you for the love, support and example you provided; how to be a man, a friend, and partner in a world that constantly tries to challenge those things – we miss you already.

Services will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church Oroville, Washington on December 21st, 2023 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate in Craig’s name to either the Tunnel to Towers Organization or St. Jude’s Child Cancer Research Center via their websites.

Bergh Funeral Service and Crematory is in care of arrangements.