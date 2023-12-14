Rose Mary Markley, 72, of Oroville, Wash. died Dec. 2, 2023. She was born Oct. 17, 1951 in Tacoma, Wash. to parents Lionel Lawrence and Mary Marie Markley.

Rose Markley

Rose Mary Markley, age 72, of Oroville, Washington died December 2, 2023. Rose was born October 17, 1951 in Tacoma, Washington to parents Lionel Lawrence and Mary Marie Markley.

She was a loving sister, wife, mother and grandmother. Rose was a homemaker while helping her husband run the family business. She was a loving person to all who knew her and would do anything for anyone. Rose truly enjoyed spending time with her family and will be missed by many.

God took another beautiful angel; she gained her wings.

She is survived by her children, Jodi Raschka and Joseph Raschka; grandchildren, Kansas Cumiskey, Utah Cumiskey and Emma Swenson; siblings, Kristi Helms and Starlene Gregory and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister and son, Lance, Jr. and husband, Lance Raschka.

A graveside service will be held Friday, December 15, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Havillah Cemetery with Pastor Brian Bowes officiating.

