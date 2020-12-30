The family of Paul M. Chavez, 83 of Oroville Washington, announces with great sorrow his passing on December 10, 2020.

Paul bravely finished his battle with cancer and went home to be with his friends/family in heaven, which include his late wife Audrey J. Chavez and his late son Paul M. Chavez Jr.

Paul is survived by his son Alan E. Chavez and his daughter Faith M. Chavez.

Paul was born in February of 1937 to Rosa Martinez and Abel Chavez in Concho, Arizona and in which he was one of twelve children.

Paul had a very loving soul and gave all that he had to offer to those in need. Paul and his late wife Audrey opened their home to many individuals in the Oroville community throughout their lifetime, including many years as foster parents.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



No service has been scheduled as his family has chosen to hold a private spreading of the ashes at a later date.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.