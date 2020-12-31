Myrtle “Mert” Elane VanBrunt

Myrtle “Mert” Elane VanBrunt was born September 4, 1935 to Emma and Bacil John in Harden, Montana. Jesus called mom home on December 10, 2020.

Her mom, dad and brother (Gerald) moved to Washington in 1941. Mom attended school in Tonasket in the first and second grade and then her family moved to Spectacle Lake where she attended school at Enterprise. Mom’s fondest childhood memories were living on Spectacle Lake. Mom’s dad died in 1944 leaving her mom to support her and her younger brother. They moved into Tonasket where she attended school until she married our dad Robert Nixon in December 1949.

From that marriage were born Berta, Terry, Barb, Bill and Diane. Mom’s greatest joy and her life’s dream was to be a mom. She was the best mom one could ever have.

Mom being married and starting a family at such a young age, she did not finish high school. Mom received her GED in 1971, the same year her first son Terry graduated high school. We were so proud of her and she was always so proud of that accomplishment.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



Mom was first a housewife and mom. Mom was involved and wore many hats in her church; from teaching the high school Sunday School, Women’s Missionary Society, helping each summer with Bible School, Sunday School Superintendent and many years on the Leadership Board.

Most of all, Mom was a great ‘Prayer Warrior.’ Her greatest joy was praying for her children and grandchildren and watching them turn to her Almighty God for their own personal walk.

After Diane started school she went to work in the apple warehouse packing apples. Throughout her life she worked at our local library, worked at the school in the cafeteria, worked at both of the local pharmacies and took the position as secretary for Jim Bear in his insurance agency.

Mom married Jack VanBrunt on June 5, 1976. Mom stayed home and helped all of us kids with our own families, whether it be needing a babysitter, caring for them in times of need, even teaching them to swim. When Jack purchased his own log truck mom became bookkeeper for their business.

Mom and Jack moved into the North Valley Extended care in May 2019. Mom felt God had placed her there to show everyone around her how great and mighty her God was and is. Mom met some amazing people in her time in the Extended Care. She loved her caregivers; nurses, NAC’s, housekeepers, dietary and everyone in between. She loved having lunch with ‘the girls’ and playing BINGO along with other activities. She loved the Friday BBQ’s outside in the courtyard.

Mert VanBrunt is survived by her children, daughter Berta Gallagher of Spokane and children Chris, Trina; son, Terry (Jackie) of Ephrata and children Ryan (Maggie), Rachelle, Stacia (Jeff); daughter, Barb Willis of Elmer City and children Joe (Alice), Jon (Charity); son, Bill (Judy) of Moses Lake and children Tasha (Adam), Manda (Mike); daughter, Diane Anderson (Rick) of Tonasket and children Jerry, Ricki (Bob); stepchildren, Julie Worley (John) and four children, Karl VanBrunt and three children, Laura VanBrunt and one child. Mom and Jack shared 34 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Mom is preceded in death by her loving husband, Jack VanBrunt (11-27-20); first husband, Robert Nixon; parents, Bacil John and Emma (John) Evans; step-dad, Carl Evans; brother, Gerald John and step-daughter, Crystal VanBrunt.

There will be a family only ‘Celebration of Life’ on January 9, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Tonasket Free Methodist Church. Please join us via ‘live stream’ at www.tonasketfmc.org

In lieu of flowers, donations to the North Valley Extended Care, Activities Department would be appreciated.

We miss you mom, but you have no more pain or tears. You lived life as a Godly woman and you are in His presence forever more. We love you beyond words.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.