Patricia Rose Bell, born June 18, 1934 in Dayton, Ohio, the second of five children of Louis and Ruby McCammon, died on June 24, 2022.

She was raised in Oklahoma until the age of 12, when her family moved to Tonasket, Washington, where they lived by Perry’s crossing south of Tonasket. Several years later her folks bought land on the south and west side of Spectacle Lake, where they moved to. While attending school in Tonasket, she met and married the love of her life, Ross Bell. Both graduated from high school in May of 1953 and they married on May 30, 1953. They moved to Spokane for a time and their daughter Brenda was born in 1959. They moved back to Tonasket in 1965. In 1969, her son Bill was added to the family.

Later Patty worked in the apple sheds for part time work, then to Tonasket school as a teacher’s assistant. In 1983 she went to work for North Valley Hospital in the office. She lost Ross in 1996 to cancer and continued to work until 1999. After the death of her dad, she moved into her parent’s home to take care of her mom.

She enjoyed life with summers in Tonasket, and winters in Quartzsite, Arizona. Patty really loved birds and spent hours feeding and watching them in her back yard. She also loved her yard and was very excited to show her roses and other flowers to family and friends when they stopped by. Patty enjoyed taking a walk daily, until Parkinson’s took over her life.

Patty is survived by her daughter, Brenda and son-in-law, Ron Wilson; grandchildren, Justin Wilson, Jason (Teanna) Wilson, Jared (Jennie) Wilson, Emilie Wilson, Amy (Andy) Angell and Bella Wilson; great-grandchildren, Keann Wilson, Jacie Wilson, Anna Wilson, Emma Wilson, Grace Wilson, Colton Wilson, Joel Wilson, Heidi Wilson, Amanda Angell, Ross Wilson and one great-great-grandson, Weston Hirst; sister, Nancy (Ed) McKeen and many neices and nephews and life long friend, JoAnn Michels.

Patty was preceded in death by her husband, Ross; son, William; parents, Louis and Ruby McCammon; mother-in-law, Erma (Bell) Sherwood; sisters, Linda Stalder, Betty Lundy and brother, Bob McCammon; nephews, Shaun Stalder, Tom Lundy, Scott McKeen and Mitchell McKeen.

A Graveside Service will be held at the Loomis Mountain View Cemetery on July 2, 2022 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Scott Galena officiating.

