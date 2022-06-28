CBD Gummies for Sleep – Top 7 Brands to Try This Year

Are you searching for a bedtime CBD treat to achieve better sleep? Are you feeling like a lost ball in the high weeds? There’re too many options to choose from, and knowing which one is the best for you is truly challenging. Don’t worry; below, you’ll find the answers you need to get started and the best CBD brands to choose from.

Top Pick: Joy Organics Sleep Gummies

Joy Organics is a true leader in the CBD space and brand renown for its transparency, fantastic customer service, and superior CBD products. Their CBD gummies are free from THC, artificial, or harmful ingredients and provide CBD from USDA-certified organic phytocannabinoid-rich hemp. Each piece packs 10mg CBD and quality ingredients like organic cane sugar.

Joy’s gummies come in two delicious flavors: strawberry lemonade and green apple. Pick yours and enjoy flavorful gummies 1 hour before bedtime.

1 mg of CBD in this product costs $0.13 for a one-time purchase and $0,11 if you subscribe (2, 4, 6, 8, or 12-week intervals), making it one of the most affordable products among high-quality CBD gummies on the market.

CBD gummies are many consumers’ favorite for good reasons like the taste, convenience, and fun. Who doesn’t love these colorful, mouthwatering delicious treats? Due to the high demand for CBD gummies, the CBD market is now full of options and brands that offer them. Choosing the best gummies can be overwhelming, but don’t worry; we’ve compiled a list of the top 7 CBD brands that offer CBD gummies you can include in your nighttime routine.

First and foremost, if you are relatively new to the CBD market, you might still have questions about what exactly CBD is and whether it’s safe to consume or not. CBD, also known as Cannabidiol, is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid from hemp – marijuana’s cousin plant. It comes in many different forms, oil is the most common one, but it’s also available as extracts, a vaporized liquid, and even delicious gummies. CBD can be used for many different reasons, but we will be focusing on one particular – CBD gummies for sleep.

Does CBD Help with Sleeping Problems?

Getting a good night’s sleep is essential for maintaining a healthy body and mind. In addition to insomnia, a disturbed sleeping pattern can lead to more severe health consequences like depression, anxiety, exhaustion, and various other problems. Symptoms of insomnia occur in up to 50% of the adult population. Now that you know just how vital your beauty sleep is, it’s time to start looking for ways to improve it. CBD gummies might be just the thing you need. According to research , cannabinoids’ ability to reduce anxiety and discomfort has proven helpful with sleeping problems.

According to a 2017 review of sleep and cannabis published in the journal Current Psychiatry Reports, CBD may potentially alter sleep directly by interacting with brain receptors that regulate the body’s regular sleep/wake cycles.

As you can see, there are a lot of claims about CBD products’ usefulness in helping people sleep better, so you may want to give them a try and see for yourself.

Why CBD Gummies?

Unlike other forms of CBD like oil , CBD gummies are easy to use and don’t require any prep work. When taking CBD gummies, figuring out the dosage can be pretty tricky. The consumer should consider their weight, height if they’ve had prior experience with CBD, and how bad their sleeping problem is. When you’re just getting started and trying out waters in the CBD world, it’s recommended to start with a small dosage like 10-15 and gradually increase the amount based on your needs.

There are a few extra things to consider when using CBD gummies for sleeping problems. It’s best to consume it for about an hour before going to sleep because it can take about 30 minutes for the CBD to get absorbed in your bloodstream.

What Should You Consider When Choosing a CBD Brand?

CBD’s current market is oversaturated, there are hundreds of brands you can choose from, and the whole process can be super overwhelming, especially if you’re a beginner. Below are some of the factors you should consider when deciding what brand to buy from, followed by a list of the top 7 brands this year.

Brand Reputation

One of the main factors in deciding which brand to choose is the brand reputation. Regardless of what a product label says or a brand promises with its CBD, customers know the best, and brand reputation is something you should always take into account when shopping for CBD. If customers advocate for the CBD products online, eagerly write positive reviews, and share their positive experiences with the brand online on its website and third-party platforms, it indicates the brand has a good reputation, and you can trust it.

Third-Party Lab Test Results

To certify claims on their labels, every reputable brand now tests CBD products at third-party labs and makes test results available on their websites. That’s what you should be looking for when choosing the right brand.

Hemp Origin

One of the most crucial aspects of the quality of CBD products is the origin of hemp. Healthy hemp can only be grown in pure soil. Hence choosing a healthy area is the only way to cultivate healthy hemp. A brand needs to provide information about the origin of hemp. This way, the customer can make an informed decision, eliminating the risk of putting their health in danger.

Production Methods

Every reputable brand shares in-detailed information about their production methods to help better understand the quality of their CBD. USDA-certified organic farming , CO2 Extraction methods, cGMP-compliant facilities, and US-grown hemp are just a few terms we like to see on top brands’ websites.

Top 7 Brands to Try

There are not too many already well-established CBD brands on the market with experience, expertise, and reputation like Joy Organics. The brand has an excellent reputation because of the transparency, exceptional customer care, and the quality of its CBD. It’s one of the first companies in the CBD industry that implement a USDA certificate in their quality testing. You can say it’s a trendsetter in the industry, and based on customer feedback, they definitely appreciate the brand’s transparency and customer care. Not only the quality but the taste of these gummies are exceptional too. They come in two different flavors- strawberry lemonade and green apple. Difficult choice, huh? Both sound super delicious. Dosage is 10 mg per gummy. Another exciting thing about these gummies is that they are vegan-friendly and gluten-free. Did they tick off all of the boxes in your requirements list?

R+R Medicinals CBD

The second leader in our list, R+R Medicinals CBD gummies, are pretty different from our number one brand. Each gummy contains 25 mg of full-spectrum CBD, so unless you want to tear each piece apart, use these after determining your ideal CBD dosage for sleep. These gummies are USDA-certified organic, so you won’t have to worry about the quality of the product. Another plus is that these gummies are vegan and available in three flavors: strawberry, peach, and green apple. There are no artificial tastes or colors in it.

Medterra Sleep Tight Gummies

Medterra Sleep Tight Gummies contain 25 mg of broad-spectrum CBD, melatonin, and some additional relaxing herbs like lemon balm and chamomile, making it one of the best candidates to ensure your good night’s sleep. They’re vegan and include strawberry extract as a flavoring. Aside from all of these benefits, there is still a cost to consider. They managed to provide the best of both worlds- high quality and relatively low cost.

Penguin CBD Gummies

Penguin CBD gummies come in only one flavor, but no worries, it’s coated with sweet and sour flavors. If it sounds like a good combination for your taste buds, then these gummies are as delicious as others on our list. It is made with CBD isolate, so it doesn’t have the typical “earthy” taste of hemp product but rather a delicious fruity flavor. Penguin gummies are definitely among the best for sleeping since they’re powerful and safe with third-party lab tests. Each gummy includes 10mg of CBD isolate.

Cornbread Full Spectrum CBD Gummies

The entire process of Cornbread Hemp is USDA-certified organic – from soil to oil. The brand is among the best due to its transparency, quality, and reputation. Moreover, Cornbread Hemp uses a flower-only hemp extraction method to acquire CBD extract rich in various cannabinoids. Each serving of Cornbread full spectrum CBD Gummies contains up to 2 milligrams of THC and 20 or 50 milligrams of CBD. They do not have artificial colors, corn syrup, or gelatin and are suitable for vegans.

Charlotte’s Web CBD Gummies: Sleep

Charlotte’s Web is one of the oldest and most famous CBD brands with a good reputation and many satisfied customers. Its CBD gummies contain 10mg full-spectrum CBD and 3mg melatonin, don’t contain any artificial colors and have natural flavorings. So, if you like a more subtle flavor, this is the one for you. Additional botanicals help provide a sense of calmness and relaxation.

Green Gorilla Organic CBD Gummies

Green gorilla organic CBD gummies are THC free, with each gummy containing 10mg CBD. Third-party tested, USDA certified, these gummies are perfect for someone just getting started in the CBD world. Gorilla gummies come in 3 delicious flavors: Strawberry, Wildberry, and gorilla berry.