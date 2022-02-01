We celebrate the life of Nancy Noel Hayhurst Ferrara. She went to be with the Lord on January 15, 2022. Nancy was born the first child to Marjorie and Wilford Noel on May 5, 1941. She was born at St. Martin’s Hospital in Tonasket, Washington and raised in Oroville, Washington in a beautiful family.

She relocated to Seattle in her late twenties and has resided in Lynwood, Washington for many years. She enjoyed a very successful career at Primera Blue Cross, Mountlake Terrace, retiring at age 70.

She is preceded death by her only child, Tyrel Calvin Noel Hayhurst; her parents, Wilford and

Marjorie Noel; her first husband, Lance Hayhurst; her loving second husband, Robert Ferrara and brother-in-law, Robert Wilhelm.

She is survived by one brother, Michael Noel and wife Julia; two sisters, Patricia Noel and Judith Wilhelm; two nephews, William Noel and Steven Wilhelm and wife Bernedette; great Niece, Briella Wilhelm; great nephew, Connor Wilhelm and many loving cousins.

Nancy is greatly loved by family and many personal friends and close neighbors. She will God in Christ and is now in eternal glory.

Donations may be made to St. Jude’s Research Hospital for Children.