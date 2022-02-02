Gail Noreen Hogan

Gail Hogan passed away on January 24, 2022, after a 15-month battle with cancer. She was born August 23rd, 1948 in Chicago, Illinois to Bert and Lucille Hogan.

Gail spent her first 12 years in Illinois, surrounded by a large family before her parents moved to Los Angeles in 1960. in 1974, Gail came north to Tonasket, Washington where she met her husband-to-be, Tim Bowles. Gail and Tim spent the next 47 years at their home in the Siwash Creek area.

Gail loved her flowers, gardens, cats and dogs, and countless friends and the Barter Faire Family. She was a founder of the Tonasket Co-Op, The Community Cultural Center and Roots Mountain Reggae Festival. Gail was loved and treasured by many, many people. She will be greatly missed. May you ride the heavens bathed in everlasting love, Gail. A memorial will happen later in the year.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.