Milton Arthur Leslie

Milton Arthur Leslie, 77, of Oroville, Washington passed away May 4, 2021 in Oroville. Milton was born November 29, 1943 to Grover and Bessie Leslie in Tonasket, Washington and attended school in Molson. Milton married Edna Cockle in Oroville on June 20, 1964.

Milton and Edna started their life out living in Oroville and moved to Wenatchee and son John was born in 1965. They later moved back to Oroville where daughter JoAnn was born in 1970 and son JR was born in 1976. Milton worked various jobs until he started working for the Okanogan County Road Department, retiring from the county after 33 years. While working for the road department, Milton established many lasting friendships that continued into retirement.

Milton rode bulls as member of the PRCA and CRCA; his love for rodeo turned to team roping and he was a member of the ACTRA. Milton shared his love of roping with all three kids and he developed many friendships that he valued.

Milton is survived by wife, Edna of Oroville; children John (Marcy) Leslie of Omak, JoAnn (Mike) Denney of Tonasket and JR (Chantry) Leslie of Oroville; grandchildren, Justin (Meagan), Brittney (Anthony), Vanessa (Sean), Hank, Sean, Borden and LaNora; numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Leona (Bob) Mack of East Wenatchee; brothers-in-law, Raymond (Marsha), Lee (Karen), Garold, Jim (Debbie), Fred (Karen), Gordie (Andrea) and sister-in-law, Myrna Cockle.

Milton was preceded in death by parents, Grover and Bessie Leslie, Roy and Lucile Cockle; brother, Shirley Leslie; brothers-in-law, Richard Cockle, Steve Cockle and sisters-in-law, Carol Cockle and Dawn Cockle.

The family would like to thank Dr. Garrison and the oncology nurses and Frontier Hospice for the care given to Milton. Services will be held in June, to be announced at a later date.

Bergh Funeral Service and Crematory in charge of arrangements.