Johnny L. Minyard was born June 12, 1933 in Coolidge, Arizona to parents Lottie Ethel and Amazaih Jackson Minyard. He was the youngest of eight children.

He attended and graduated from Sandy Union High in Sandy, Oregon. Upon graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force on July 24, 1952 and served in the Korean War. He was discharged on July 24, 1956 in Chandler, Arizona. On August 1, 1956 he joined the Border Patrol and was stationed in El Paso, Texas where he met Mary “Midge” Hill and they were married on December 14, 1957. He was transferred to Oroville, Washington arriving at his new location on October 14, 1959 where he worked as an agent and eventually worked his way up the ladder to Senior Agent in Charge at the Oroville Station. After his full career John retired from the Border Patrol on July 30, 1983.

John and Mary continued to reside and raise their three children in Oroville. He passed away on April 12, 2021 with all of his children and several grandchildren by his side, getting to meet his newest great-granddaughter Willow, who he had not yet met. He provided lots of memories to his kids and six granddaughters, their favorites included going camping at the ocean with Grandma and Grandpa. Kalaloch being their favorite spot to go.

John became a bus driver for the Oroville School District and those years were some of his treasured memories. He even acquired several extra grandkids on his bus routes. He enjoyed the kids and taking them on out-of-town trips to ball games and other school activities. He was a member of the American Legion Post #84.

He was preceded in death by his wife Mary, his parents and all of his siblings. He is survived by his three daughters, Kathy and Linda of Oroville and Maris of California and son, Johnny of Yakima; six granddaughters, April, Merica, Molly, Ashley, Sarah and Samantha and 14 great-grandkids.

We would like to extend a very special thank you to his caretakers, Marla and Lani, who helped more than they could imagine. He will leave a hole in the hearts of his family and friends and will be sorely missed.

A Military Graveside Service will be held at the Oroville Riverview Cemetery on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 11 a.m. with the Oroville American Legion and the U.S. Border Patrol Honor Guard officiating.

Bergh Funeral Service and Crematory in charge of arrangements.