Danny Martin Edwards of Oroville, Washington was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on July 22, 1946. He passed from this life into the life of eternity on March 27, 2021 at Sacred heart Hospital in Spokane, Washington.

Danny graduated from high school in Sand Springs, Oklahoma on May 27, 1965. He served in Oklahoma with the U.S. Army in the Infantry Brigade. Danny was proud to be a Veteran.

He retired three years ago from his Hot Shot Trucking Company in Oklahoma and settled in Oroville, a place he loved very much.

Danny loved fishing and playing pool. He is loved by many and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his loving wife and companion of 20 years, Cynthia Miner; three children, Danny Edwards Jr., Lori Goodnight and Bradley Edwards. He has 11 grandchildren and some great grandchildren. We miss you!.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.