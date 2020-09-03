Marlene Laws Convery

Marlene E. Laws-Convery was born in Deer Lodge, Montana on September 14, 1936 to Ralph E. and Geraldine (Getz) Laws. She was joined by three other siblings, Kenneth, Robert and Lucille. Marlene passed away in the presence of family at her home in Oroville on August 28, 2020 from effects of cancer.

She was honorably discharged August 1956 from the U.S. Air Force, where she worked as a weather observer, to marry Frances “Frank” John Convery. To this union were born six children: Marlene E. Convery (Holden, Mass.), Franci May Everts (Holden, Mass.), Beth Ann Convery (St. Petersburg, Fla.), Ralph J. Convery (Worchester, Mass.), Frank J. Convery (Altoona, Penn.) and Mary Beth Convery.

Marlene worked many jobs and she was always able to create and enjoy beauty and bounty in her flower and vegetable gardens. She had an enduring love for all things cat, birds and music of broad variety. Marlene was known for her compassion, generosity, graciousness and positive can-do attitude.

She was a member of the Oroville Garden Club and the Whitestone Church of the Brethren. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Kenneth and Lucille. She is survived by her brother Robert of Tonasket, her children, 13 grandchildren and over 20 great-grandchildren.

There will be no formal services at her request. Memorials may be made to the animal foster care cat shelter of Omak, the Whitestone Church, the food bank, Habitat for Humanity, or the charity of your choice. Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.