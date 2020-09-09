Cold Springs Fire remains uncontained, 163,000 acres

OMAK – The Cold Springs Fire, which started on Sunday evening around 9:45 p.m. and quickly spread due to high winds and low relative humidity is currently estimated at 163,000 acres with zero percent containment, according to this morning’s update.

Firefighters from Mt. Tolman Fire Center, Okanogan County Fire Districts 3, 6, 8 and 15, along with the Washington State Department of Natural Resources and numerous federal, state and other local agencies continue to assist with fire suppression, according to Jeff Sevigney with the Washington State patrol.

Multiple structures, including the Omak Wood Products plywood mill, have been lost and Level 2 and 3 evacuation orders are in place. For current evacuation orders please see www.Okanogandem.org. Click on the incidents tab and locate the specific incident. Highway 155 is closed from Omak to Nespelem. Fire managers are assessing the closure this morning and updates will follow.

Firefighting efforts over Tuesday night focused on structure protection and working on containment lines. Additional personnel arrived overnight and will be on the fire line today. Structure protection is a primary focus and will continue throughout the day. Air resources will be in over the fire again to assist with the firefighting efforts on the ground. Aircraft were used on the fire yesterday and were highly effective. Firefighters will be assessing properties that were lost as well as damaged infrastructure while on the line today. Temperatures today will be back in the 90’s with low relative humidity levels and light winds. There are approximately 200 firefighters engaged in firefighting operations.

Okanogan County Fairgrounds is open for livestock and has areas for RV campers. The Red Cross is coordinating shelter for those that have been evacuated. The contact information for the Red Cross is 509 670-5331. The Red Cross has opened a shelter in Brewster. Citizen and firefighter safety are the number one priority. Citizens are asked to remain clear of the fire area.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



The Northeast Washington Interagency Type 3 IMT Team 2 assumed command of the incident on Tuesday, Sept. 8. There are no firefighter injuries reported at this time.

Fire information and the incident command post is located at Omak Stampede grounds in Omak. Fire information contact is Sevigney at 509-993-2946 or Don Malone at 509-822-8125 or you can also follow us on Facebook @NEWIMT3, and Inciweb @ https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident7161.