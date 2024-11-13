Margaret Ann Wells died Sept. 13 in Florence, Ore. She was born in San Mateo, Calif. to William Musso and Estelle Musso on April 15, 1948.

Margaret Ann Wells tragically passed away on September 13th at Peace Harbor Medical Center in Florence, Oregon from injuries due to a serious automotive crash caused by an impaired driver.

At 76 years old, she was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, family member and friend.

Margaret “Peggy” had a great love for life and cared deeply for others. She dedicated her career to helping as a certified RN. She liked spending time with friends and family and taking road trips with her husband James, in their RV.

Peggy had multiple phenomenal talents from crafting jewelry to beautiful paintings, an innate ability also carried by her late father.

Peggy was born in San Mateo, California to William “Bill” J. Musso and Estelle M. Musso on April 15, 1948. She had fond memories of growing up in the Florida Keys with her parents and sister.

Her death was preceded by both parents. She is survived in loving memory by her husband and life adventure partner James O. Wells; sons, Joel Wells and Jerome Wells; granddaughter, Adaline Wells; sister, Marie Denton and nieces, nephews and cousins on both sides of the family.

A celebration of Peggy will be held November 15th at 7 p.m. at Tonasket Community Cultural Center.