Cherie Newkirk, age 77, of Oroville, Washington, died October 4, 2024, in Tonasket, Washington. She was born September 10, 1947, in San Francisco, California to parents Wallace and Marion Gobin.

She moved to Washington from California in 1968 with her former husband, Melvin Newkirk, Jr. later divorcing in 1980. She lived in Camas, Washougal, Vancouver and Ocean Park before settling in Oroville for the remainder of her years where she was resident for 20 years.

Cherie worked most of her life as a CNA caring mostly for the elderly. She was a lover of nature, music, cats, birds, flowers and her family. Her hobbies included Native American bead working. In her younger years, she was a concert violinist and also played guitar and piano.

She is survived by her children, Melinda L. Gibbs, Arthur Newkirk and Dawn Kelley; siblings, Christie Gonzales and Kathy Dominguez; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wallace and Marion Gobin and sister. Valerie Duron.

A memorial will be held Saturday, November 16, 2024, at 11 a.m. at the Oroville Grange Hall.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.