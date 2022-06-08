Louis Tipper IV

Louis Pope Tipper IV, age 20, of Tonasket, Washington, passed Saturday, May 7th, 2022. He was born January 21, 2002 in Everett Washington.

To know Louis was to be charmed by his big heart, warm smile and wonderful sense of humor. The world is made dimmer in his absence and he will be missed dearly.

He leaves behind his mother, Tara Sullivan of Tonasket; father, Louis Tipper lll of Eugene Oregon; three siblings, Paul and Bella Santarsiero and C.J. Tipper; grandmother, Linda Thomas of Anacortes Washington and girlfriend, Alexus Alvarado of Tonasket.

A memorial will be held Sunday, June 5, 2022 at the Tonasket Community Cultural Center at 12 p.m. Potluck dishes are graciously welcomed.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.