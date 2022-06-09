Paul L. Charlton

Paul L. Charlton was born in Ellensburg, Washington, on May 16, 1941, to Max and Loila (Schnebly) Charlton of Ellensburg, Washington. Paul passed away peacefully at home on May 22, 2022.

Paul was raised on his family’s fourth generation farm alongside his older brother Dave. They were proud of their valley pioneer heritage from both parents. Paul enjoyed caring for their animals and exploring the outdoors, hunting and fishing. Some of his favorite childhood memories included loading up the family car, heading to the local foothills to explore and delight in big family picnics.

After graduating from Ellensburg High School in 1959, Paul attended Washington State University, graduating in 1964 with a degree in Animal Science. Later, Paul was proud to see all his children AND grandchildren graduate as Cougars.

While at WSU, the handsome freshman met his wife Norma. They were decoration chairmen of their respective dormitories for a joint Christmas dance. They married one year later! This past January, Paul and Norma celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

After his WSU graduation, Paul worked for Seattle First National Bank in Seattle. Soon, their son Mark was born. In 1965 the family transferred to Yakima, and from there, in 1966, they moved to Chelan. While in Chelan, they adopted their daughter Shawna and 17 months later their son Jeff was born.

The Charlton family moved 11 times in Paul’s banking career. When reflecting on these moves, his years in Okanogan at SeaFirst Bank always stood out. Paul developed strong ties to the community and worked with wonderful businesses and ranches in the area. Their last home before retiring was in Coulee City where Paul worked with his ties to agriculture at Midstate Bank for 11 years.

They retired to Ellensburg in 2005 and have enjoyed opening their home to family and friends. Paul and Norma gardened together and loved sharing their bountiful harvests with all those close to them.

In his retirement Paul enjoyed being part of the family farm again, helping with haying in the summer months and calving in the spring. He delighted in the view from his deck: the Charlton Canyon and Schnebly Canyon. Paul could be found most mornings at Exit 115 (fondly known to the locals as “The Mini” in Kittitas) enjoying coffee and catching up on local news.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Max and Loila. He is survived by his loving wife Norma of 60 years, his sons, Mark Charlton (Teddy) of Ellensburg and Jeff Charlton (Connie) of Moses Lake; by his daughter, Shawna Glasscock (Jeff) of Richland and by his brother, Dave Charlton of Centralia. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Shea Glasscock, Michael Charlton (Sarah), Amber Charlton (Joseph), Brandon Bastian (Courtney) and Jonathon Charlton (Jillian.) He is also survived by two great grandsons, Callan Charlton and Bentley Bastian.

A celebration of Paul’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at the Sweetwater Ranch Event Center, 1371 Charlton Road in Ellensburg.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial gifts may be made to Washington Cattlemen’s Association Endowment Trust Fund, 1301 N. Dolarway Rd. Ellensburg, WA 98926.

Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for Paul and his family. Online condolences may be left at www.johnston-williams.com.