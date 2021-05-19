Laura Jean Worthington

Laura Jean Worthington (Frazier), 92, was born June, 8, 1928 to Arnold and Margorie Frazier at Enloe Dam in Oroville, Washington. She passed away May 2, 2021.

She was the only child born at the dam. She graduated high school in 1946.

In 1947 she married Allan Rainsberry. They had four daughters, Gai, Alana, Jan and July. They divorced in 1963.

She married Albert (Bert) Worthington in 1964. The couple moved to Omak and their family of four girls grew with the addition of Bert’s two sons, Brad and Scott. She was soon nicknamed “Mommasan.” They lived in Omak until Bert got a promotion with the telephone company and they all packed up and moved to Milton-Freewater.

Laura Jean started her own business there, making custom wedding cakes. They were beautiful.

They lived in numerous places over the years, eventually finding their way back to Oroville.

Bert and Jean spent their retirement years in an RV trailer “trying to fish every lake this side of the Mississippi. They toured all over the United States hosting camp grounds. They also ventured into Mexico with their church group to build a school.

They would return home to stay at Palmer Lake in Loomis, Washington where the weather was nice and that’s where they would call home. Bert loved to fish ya know.

In 2006, the love of her life went to heaven and she had to give up the snowbird lifestyle. She settled in Oroville where she remained until her passing.

She was a member of the Free Methodist Church, the Oroville Senior Citizens and the historical society. She was very involved with her church and her community.

Laura Jean is survived by two daughters, Alana (Tim) and Jan (Kenney); her stepsons, Brad (Resi) and Scott (Janet); grandchildren, T.J., David, Stacie, Signe, Nathan, Michael, D.J., Laura, Berta, James and Greg; 18 great grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She is preceeded in death by her parents; husband, Bert and her two daughters, Gai and Julie.

She had many close friends, too many to name. A special thanks to her friends Casey and Craig for the loving care they gave her. Your help and friendship made her happy and grateful.

She passed into Heaven with family by her side and was met by Bert at the Gates with open arms.