Hornets and Tigers compete in NCW Regional Championships at Eastmont Saturday

EAST WENATCHEE – Tonasket Tiger Cailee Denison brought home a first in the javelin and Oroville Hornet Miguel Nunez a second in the 1600 meters at the NCW Regional Track & Field Championships took place at Eastmont High School in East Wenatchee last Saturday, May 15

“Nunez broke the school record in the 1600. With a time of 4:38. That was a nine second improvement and the record had stood for 27 years,” said Oroville Coach Rick Clark.

Nunez also finished fifth in the 800 meters with a time of 2:11.48 and ninth in the high jump with a jump of 5’4” which was also a personal record for the Hornet.

For the Tiger men, Carter Timm finished sixth in the 1600 meters, with a time of 4:45.64 and eighth in the 800 meters with a time of 2:13.65, a personal record. He also finished 14th in the 3200 meters with a time of 11:44/01. Everett Peterson came in 14th in the javelin, with a throw of 125’ 0.

For the Tiger women, Denison took first place in the javelin, with a personal record throw of 123’. Maia Deeback took twelfth with a throw of 84’ 10. Katie Kean earned seventh in the 100 meters with a time of 13.39 and thirteenth in the high jump at 4’ 2. Stella Crutcher was fourteenth with a jump of 3’ 10. In the long jump, Jayleen Bello was tenth with 14’ 1. Chloe McFarland earned a twelfth place finish in the triple jump with a score of 27’ 10, a personal record.

For the Hornet women, Maddie Martin took fourth in the 400 meters with a time of 1:04.59. She also finished 11th in the 200 meters with a time of 28.74.