Joyce Verney

Joyce Maxine (Holben) Verney died on Jan, 22, 2025. She was born on Dec, 8, 1929 near Genesee, ID to Jeanette Collins and Meridith Holben.

Joyce Maxine (Holben) Verney passed away peacefully on January 22, 2025. She was born on December 8, 1929, on a wheat farm near Genesee, Idaho to Jeanette Collins and Meridith Holben. The youngest of five, she adored her brothers Marion, Damon and Melvin Holben and her sister Ann Bardwell.

Taught by her mother, a classical pianist, Joyce was a gifted singer. Her first solo was at age 4, at the schoolhouse down the road. She developed a beautiful singing voice. Joyce learned piano and became an accomplished saxophonist and clarinetist. She attended junior and senior high school in Lewiston, Idaho. Starting at age 14, she spent summers at local ranches as the cook.

Joyce attended Park College, Kansas City, Missouri, where she continued studying voice while majoring in home economics. One of her professors expected her to become a professional opera singer, but she became a teacher.

Joyce met her husband, Edward Talbot Verney, at college. They married on campus, December 12, 1951. Joyce and Ed graduated in 1952 and moved to Metlakatla, Alaska, Ed’s hometown. They taught school and started their family there. In 1955, they moved to Loomis and later to Tonasket, Washington. The family grew.

Joyce taught in the Tonasket High School and later grade school in Oroville and Tonasket. The family participated in church, in Loomis, then Tonasket, enjoying friends and the larger community.

In 1969 the family moved to Spokane. Joyce loved teaching little children. She felt they needed love, care and education, to secure the future of the world. She was a mentor to the new kindergarten teachers. A student, from Oroville, wrote in the Spokesman Review, that his teacher, Mrs. Verney, changed his life.

After retiring, they moved back to Tonasket in 1990. Joyce was proud to be one of the founding members of the Senior Exercise program. They enjoyed spending time with friends and cherished the scenery of the valley.

Joyce sang for weddings, funerals and in church choirs. She was the soloist for the Mesiah and O Holy Night. Joyce had a reputation as an excellent cook and friends treasured her recipes. Joyce thought she should have been a historian. She loved sharing family history over her lifetime and had an amazing, detailed, accurate memory.

Joyce was preceded in death by her siblings and husband. She is survived by her children, Darrel, Jayne (husband Dave), Jann and Steven (wife Cecille); her grandchildren, Malika, Mariah and Ryan (wife Cristina) and her great-granddaughters, Eleanor and Laura. Joyce will be missed, as mother, grandmother, and good friend to many.

Arrangements are by River Valley Funeral and Cremation. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Tonasket Senior Center or Tonasket Community Church would be appreciated. A memorial service will be held in the spring.