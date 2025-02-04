OSPI gives guidance on state and federal protections for immigrant students in Washington

OLYMPIA – In response to conversations and actions underway at the federal level, the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) announced in a news release guidance on state and federal protections for immigrant students in Washington’s K-12 public schools, on Jan. 23. As reported in the Washington OSPI news release, State Superintendent Chris Reykdal said, “We are receiving a lot of questions and concerns from schools, families, legislators, community members, and other partners.”

He went on to say, “As we monitor the actions of the new federal administration, I want to be clear: Washington state is and will remain a state that is unequivocally committed to supporting all of our students and their families.”

An overview of the Protections for Immigrant Students in Washington’s K-12 Public Schools states that “public schools have a constitutional and moral obligation to provide a free, high-quality public education to all students residing within their boundaries. This includes eligibility for programs and services provided by public schools. State and federal law prohibit public school districts from discriminating on the basis of race, color or national origin. State law further prohibits discrimination on the basis of citizenship or immigration status.”

“Washington public schools must not initiate engagement with federal immigration authorities for the purpose of sharing student information. It is inconsistent with our state and federal constitutional mandates to serve every student. Should immigration authorities initiate engagement with a school district, the school district must follow the steps that are outlined in state guidance.” stated Reykdal in the Guidance for Schools on Protections for Immigrant Students.

According to the news release, “Washington state will do everything they can to protect their students, no matter their citizenship status,” said Reykdal, “Our State Constitution ensures access to a basic education for every child residing within our state’s borders. Our Constitution does not identify citizenship as a qualification to receive an education.”

OSPI said they are aware of reports from other states of schools being used to detain and/or identify undocumented students. “OSPI is trying to determine the validity of these reports and whether this practice is happening in Washington state.”

Tonasket Schools Superintendent Kevin Young stated that the district’s plan is to follow the longstanding district policy (3226) and accompanying procedure.

“We don’t collect or share immigration data on our students and will not give anyone access to students without a court order signed by a judge. We are working directly with parents who have reached out to us. Our primary focus is education, and an important part of that is ensuring student safety. While we will always follow the law, I hope parents know that the school district is willing to address any fears they may have and we are committed to protecting students,” said Young.

For more information on Protections for Immigrant Students in Washington’s K–12 Public Schools, visit the website for the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction at https://ospi.k12.wa.us.

.