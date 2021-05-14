John William Oakes

John William Oakes of Tonasket, Washington died on April 29, 2021 at home in Tonasket at the age of 86, surrounded by loved ones. He was born January 7, 1935 on North Pine Creek in Tonasket to parents William and Lena (Zachman) Oakes.

John spent his entire life in Tonasket. He graduated in 1953 and joined his dad in the logging industry and in cougar hunting. He married the love of his life, Adaline, in 1962 at the William and Madeline Scholz ranch – together they contributed three and two children respectively to the new family, which was soon completed with the addition of Johnny. They purchased land and built their forever home on the hill. John became an orchardist for many years and then a land developer. He was an avid hunter who enjoyed yearly family elk hunts on the Colockum. He was passionate about sports, having played during his high school years, and closely followed his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren in their sport endeavors. John was a member of the Aerie 3002 Golden Eagle.

John will be remembered fondly by those who had the honor of knowing him. He will be remembered for his contagious laugh, for his famous (and not always appropriate) jokes, for his optimism that knew no bounds and for the love he showered his family and friends in every chance he got. John will be remembered as a hard worker, a devoted husband and father, a pillar of his community and the last of a generation. He was a man full of grace and always ready to forgive. John will be deeply missed by many, because of the many lives he touched.

He is survived by children, Cherie (Francois), Marcia (Brad), Coni, Johnny, as well as 17 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his wife, Adaline; son, Wayne Sutton; daughter, Tani Oakes Barroca; sisters, Leona, Irene, Betty and twin brother, Gerald.

A Celebration of Life for John and Adaline Oakes will take place May 22, 2021 at 4 p.m. at Johnny Oakes’ residence: 1689 N. Pine Creek Rd in Tonasket. Family and friends are invited to join us; please bring a folding chair and your own beverages.

Bergh Funeral Service and Crematory in charge of arrangements.