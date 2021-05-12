Improvements require temporary closure of Chopaka Road

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the temporary closure to nine miles of Chopaka Road near the Loomis State Forest. The closure will begin on Wednesday, May 12. Work will continue through the weekend.

The road construction will widen and improve the existing road grade. The road construction is in conjunction with the contractors from the Q Grandview Forest Health timber sale.

“We know these kinds of changes make the user experience just a little more challenging, but the area will be well marked to show visitors where to go,” said Pat Ryan, Northwest Region State Lands Assistant. “We appreciate the public’s patience as we do the work over the next few days.”

For recreationists heading to the area, the alternate route to the lake is clearly marked with pink ribbon signs and will take users up Toats Coulee to 9 Mile Road and then down to Chopaka Lake.

The route is approximately eight miles longer than the direct Chopaka Road route and DNR asks that visitors plan accordingly.