Jim Clarkson, age 64, of Tonasket died December 5, 2020. He was born September 18, 1956 in Tonasket to parents Kenneth and Betty (Oakes) Clarkson.

He was raised in Tonasket; attending and graduating from Tonasket school in 1975. He was an athlete; playing football, basketball and baseball. Jim attended Spokane Falls where he earned his A.A. and then continued on to attend EWU where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree.

On July 1, 1978 he married his high school sweetheart Lisa Workosky in Oroville. Jim worked with his father-in-law at the Lund Insurance Agency in Tonasket where he later became a partner. Jim continued to work as an Insurance Agent throughout his life. Jim was very involved in the Tonasket Athletic program. He spent many hours in the gym coaching his children in AAU basketball for numerous years. He refereed many high school games & was the voice for the Tonasket Tigers as he announced at both football and basketball games. He loved hunting, fishing, and his orchard.

Jim is survived by his wife Lisa at home; three children, Stephanie (Kory) Schertenleib of Brewster, Jessica (Dave) Hylton of Tonasket and Zack (Jo) Clarkson of Marysville; sisters, Barb (Bunk) Ayers of Tonasket and Terri (Rod) Armbruster of Chewelah; five grandchildren, Tyson, Kara, Cash, Tessa and Noah. Jim was preceded in death by his parents.

A graveside service will be held at the Tonasket Cemetery with Pastor Brian Bowes officiating on December 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. Memorials can be made in Jim’s honor to the Jim Clarkson Memorial Athletic Scholarship that will be set up in Jim’s name. Donations can be mailed to 31255 Hwy 97, Tonasket WA 98855.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.