Col. Platt family helps promote Operation Joy with donation

Submitted photo A photo of the late Col. Richard Platt, with some of the flower arrangements that were purchased with a memorial donation from his family. The arrangements will be delivered to residents of North Valley Extended Care and Orchard Country Manor Adult Care as part of the Oroville Chamber of Commerce’s Operation Joy.

OROVILLE – The family of Col. Richard (Dick) A. Platt, a former resident of Oroville, is giving back to the community with a memorial donation of $1000 to the Oroville Chamber of Commerce’s project “Operation Joy.”

Operation Joy is a community effort to support those that are more isolated and alone during these times of challenge.

“Dad always spoke fondly of Oroville and it’s friendly people,” said daughter Vicki Poronsky on behalf of her and her sister Sherin Williams.

“We at the Oroville Chamber are touched to receive this generous gift that will allow us to send floral arrangements to those in Extended Care and Adult Homes as well as throughout the community. This week 27 residents of North Valley Extended Care and Orchard Country Manor Adult Home in Tonasket will receive arrangements,” said Oroville Chamber President Karen Frisbie, adding, special thanks to Frontier Foods Floral Department for the beautiful arrangements.

“Oroville Chamber works to support our local businesses and community to help Oroville survive and thrive in these challenging times,” said Frisbie.