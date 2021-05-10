Jerrry Dale Krusoff

Jerry Dale Krusoff, age 52, died April 22, 2021 at his home in Oroville, Washington. He was born August 17, 1968 to parents Jordan and Juanita Krusoff.

Jerry was born with motorcycles and snowmobiles in his blood and a welding rod in his hand. He enjoyed the outdoors and a good challenge. He was a leader and never one to slow down and take it easy. He worked hard all his life.

Jerry took over the Oroville Trading Post when his father Jordan passed in 1996 and took the fabrication to the machinist and heavy equipment mechanic. He was known throughout the logging community as the “Go-To Man” when things stopped working. Jerry played as hard as he worked and was active in the Adventure Riding Club. He took several trips from Oroville to the Arctic Circle.

He is survived by his older brother, Jay Krusoff; nieces, Carissa, Destiny and Mikele and grand-nieces, Jayden, Abby, Arlo, Willow, Parker and Emilia Jay. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Bergh Funeral Service and Crematory in charge of arrangements.