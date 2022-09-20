Jerod Williams

Oroville lost a young icon with the passing of Jerod Williams, age 45 on September 9, 2022 Jerod was born on January 3, 1977 and raised in Oroville, Washington.

He was genuine and kind hearted with a love for good friends, good food and music. He was a popular, entertaining and well-loved member of his high school class of 1995.

Jerod is survived by his parents, Paula Weisenberger and Ted (Cheryl) Williams; grandma, Anne Williams, all of Oroville; brother, Jason Williams, Craig, Montana; Uncle Chad (Martha) Williams, Mill Creek, Washington; aunts, Jan Weisenberger, East Wenatchee, Washington and Sharon (Weisenberger) March, East Wenatchee.

Jerod was preceded in death by Grand Dad Bob Williams, grandparents, Frances and Allen Weisenberger, uncles, David Weisenberger and Dennis Weisenberger.

Memorial service to be held Saturday, September 24 at1 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church in Oroville. Celebration of Life to follow at Taber’s Taste of Summer, 33349 US-97, Oroville, WA 98844.

Funeral Arrangements by Jones & Jones & Betts.