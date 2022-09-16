‘Hostile behavior’ leads to arrest of two juveniles at Oroville School

OROVILLE – The hostile behavior of two juveniles, one a 12-year-old student at Oroville and the other, his 16-year-old brother, led to the school district declaring a “secure the building” protocol on Thursday, Sept. 15, according to to the Oroville Police Department.

According to the police report, at 9:43 a.m., the Oroville School District had issues with two juvenile male brothers.

“The 12-year-old is a student in the Oroville School District. On his first day, he was involved in multiple instances of violence against other students,” writes Police Chief Mike Langford in a press release. “The 16-year-old is not currently going to school in Oroville but does have a history of violence at the school.”

The school was attempting to issue an emergency expulsion of the 12-year-old but no guardians could be reached and the student did not take it well, according to the report, according to the release.

“The assaultive and hostile nature of the brothers led the school to initiate a ‘secure the building” protocol. Every effort was made to avoid arresting the juveniles and arrive at an alternate outcome, but due to their actions, ultimately both were arrested and taken to the Okanogan County Juvenile Detention Facility,” writes Chief Langford.

The police chief added, “Had the situation warranted, the school would have been placed on ‘lockdown’ and the Oroville Police Department’s response would have adjusted to meet that level of an event. In this instance, the move to ‘secure the building’ was a precaution.”

The youngest brother was arrested for trespassing resisting arrest, and assault in the third degree. The elder brother was arrested a short time later for disorderly conduct, threatening to harm school staff and obstructing a police officer.

Eventually, a parent was contacted and was coming from Yakima. Due to the ages of the suspects, the names are not being immediately released.