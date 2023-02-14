James Manuel

James Frank Manuel, age 83, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2023. Jim was born at the home of Ed and Francis Manuel, his mother and father, on March 9, 1939 in Oroville, Washington.

He graduated from Oroville High School and joined the U.S. Air Force where he was stationed in Labrador, Canada for two years and two years in Lincoln, Nebraska. After serving four years, he returned to Washington and began training at the V.A. Hospital in Spokane as an LPN. Jim left LPN schooling after his father asked for his help on the small family farm. He was a volunteer firefighter for Oroville for 26 years. And also worked for Zosel Lumber Company for 36 years.

Jim and his wife Karen, raised three daughters, Samantha, Sabrina and Chauncey. Jim enjoyed volunteering with the Fire Department, going into the woods to cut firewood to warm the family home, running a small farm, helping neighbors and raising his daughters. He also enjoyed a great prank or telling a good joke.

U.S. Air Force

He is is one of 11 siblings. James is survived by his wife Karen of 58 years, his three sisters, Margaret, Antonia and Barbara and his three daughters and their families. Jim is deeply loved and missed by his family and friends.

You are invited to a Celebration of Life at American Legion Hodges Post 84, 314 14th Street, Oroville, Washington on April 15, 2023, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Please come and share a fond memory, prank or joke you had with Jim.