Guy Fisher

Guy Duane Fisher passed away January 23, 2023 at the age of 87.

Born March 5, 1935 in a two-room cabin on the old Smith place in Oroville, Washington to Guy L. and Marie (Wilms) Fisher. Guy would follow his twin brother Clair into the world.

Graduating from Tonasket High School in 1953 he enjoyed many activities during his youth. He joined the Boy Scouts of America and earned his Eagle Scout in 1951, and would continue as Scout Master as a young adult. Guy played football for Tonasket High School where he was voted best defensive player and honorary captain his senior year. He continued his love for football in college playing his freshman year at WSU.

Guy graduated from Washington State University in 1958 with a BS in Agricultural Engineering. During his time there he joined the Beta Theta Pi Fraternity, Gamma Theta Chapter in 1954, of which he is a lifelong member. He loved and had great pride for his fraternity and one of his proudest moments was when his son Jeff pledged Beta in 1977. He also served in the WSUROTC graduating with a rank of Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. After graduation,

U.S. Army

Guy served in the U.S. Army Quarter Master Corp and was briefly stationed at Fort Lee, Virginia.

Guy married Patricia Zolgar, his high school sweetheart, in September of 1956. Upon completing active duty, they returned home and Guy went to work for the Oroville-Tonasket Irrigation District until 1969, at which time he turned his interest to land surveying, earning his Professional Land Surveying license in 1973. After three decades he had surveyed most of Okanogan County.

In 1974, Guy was initiated into the Mason of Aurora Lodge No. 201. He served in various positions including Master (1979-80), Secretary for many years, Masonic District Deputy for two years and President of the Okanogan County El Katif Shrine club for four years.

Oroville High School started a wrestling team in 1975 of which Guy was a vital part of collecting donations to purchase the wrestling mats.

Guy was instrumental in getting domestic water to the west side of Lake Osoyoos serving on the Board of Directors as treasurer for the North End Water Users.

Guy is a member of the Oroville American Legion and a lifelong devoted Republican and supporter of the Republican Party, even serving as Republican Precinct Committeemen officer.

In the summer you could find Guy water skiing, boating or golfing, even becoming a charter member of the Oroville Golf Club. In the fall it was all about his Cougs and football! Followed by winter where you could find him on the mountain snow skiing with friends and family.

Survived by his wife of 66 years, Patricia Fisher; sister, Donna Gossi; son, Jeffery Fisher; daughter, Julie Williams; four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, various nephews and nieces and his dog Sadie.

Preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Guy L. Fisher; parents-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Frank Zolgar; sister-in-law, Karen Fancher and brother, Clair Fisher.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, February 18th, 2023 at 12 noon at the Bergh Chapel in Oroville with the Reverend Marilyn Wilder officiating; honor services will be performed by the Aurora Lodge No. 201 and the Oroville American Legion.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the El Katif Shrine Club, 7217 W Westbow Blvd, Spokane, WA 99224 or Hospice of Spokane, PO Box 2215, Spokane, WA 99210.

And as always GO COUGS!

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.