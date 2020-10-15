Jackie Lee Arbuckle

“One life lived-Many lives touched”

Jackie Lee Arbuckle, age 84, of Tonasket, Washington, died on September 13, 2020 in North Valley Extended Care of Tonasket.

An avid golfer, teacher, orchardist, fisherman and sports enthusiast, Jack passed away Sunday, September 13, three days short of his 85th birthday.

Jack was born in 1935 in Kokomo, Indiana, to Madonna (Hodson) Arbuckle and Garland Raymond Arbuckle. He graduated from Kokomo High School in 1953 where he was on the Track and Cross Country teams and excelled as a competitive pole vaulter. After high school he married Sheila Shirar and they had one daughter, Dawn Marie.

Jack joined the U.S. Army in 1957 and was sent to Baltimore Army Intelligence School, after that he was transferred to Fort Lawton, Washington, where he served as a Military Intelligence Specialist. He was decorated as a Rifle Sharpshooter and 38 caliber sharpshooter.

In 1962, he graduated from the University of Washington and later went on to get his Masters Degree in Economics from the University of Illinois. During the mid 60’s and 70’s Jack taught economics, history and was a school counselor at North Thurston High School in Lacey, Washington, where he also coached the Boy’s Track Team. He later worked as a school counselor at Chinook Middle School where he met and married his TLF Patti. In 1978 Jack and Patti headed “back to the land” and moved to Tonasket, Washington, where they spent the next 42 years buying and selling real estate, building cabins, fishing, golfing and growing apples. He loved his family, his dogs and the out of doors. The last 16 years of his professional life he worked as a crop adjuster for RCIS.

Jack is preceded in death his parents, Garland and Madonna Arbuckle. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Arbuckle; daughter, Dawn (Robert) Marlow of Moorpark, California; Will Carey of Lakewood, Washington; Lauralee Carey of Tonasket, Washington; Brett (Lisa) Carey of St. Paul, Minnesota; brother and sisters, John (Ann) Scott, Cindi Scott and Patrice Scott, all of Corpus Christi, Texas and nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

His family would like to thank Confluence Health and especially the entire staff and residents of North Valley Extended Care for caring for and enriching the last year of Jack’s life.

There will be no services held at this time.

Happy fishing Jack…we love you.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.