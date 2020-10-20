Mosaic classes help locate your inner artist

Submitted photos A sample of some of the glass mosaic art being created at the Art on the Line center in Oroville.

OROVILLE – Making glass mosaics returned to Art on the Line Center in Oroville starting Wednesday, Oct. 21.

The popular and “insanely fun” art classes resumed in the classroom on Main Street, according to Karen Beaudette, with 490 North Artists, which operates the center.

“Many of you have seen the center’s windows overflowing with the glass mosaics made by students, with the considerable help of Glenda Smith, local artist – insanely patient – our guide to design, balance, color, light. Creating with glass-on-glass introduces your inner artist to the basics of the process called ‘art.’ All done with colored glass and glue,” said Beaudette. “A new understanding you can apply to everything in your life, including your color-coordinated wardrobe. Or how about a colorful glittering glass piece in your kitchen window?”

A glass mosaic class in session in 2019. The classes, closed earlier in the year due to COVID-19, will soon start back up at the Art on the Line Art Center in Oroville.



For class returnees to the project left unfinished when COVID shut down the classroom, the Wednesday evening classes and Saturday afternoon classes await. Plus, we’ve added a third class on Wednesdays for those anxious to get out of the house in the afternoon. Same hours as before: Wednesday 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. plus new session from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Saturday session remains 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine – snow not so much, said Beaudette.

Recent rules from the state allow Art On The Line Center to resume gathering up to at least 12-15 people in the classroom to make magic, says Beaudette.

“As decreed, we will require masks indoors and six feet social distance (our work tables will furnish the distance). For other safety requirements, we assure clean and sanitized conditions for surfaces, materials, equipment. Our required COVID prevention operating plan will be available at the door of registered participants. Long sentence, that – it means the numerous details of safety will be provided to participants, just not here,” she said.

Glass Mosaic classes are limited to 15 students, adults only. Class fees are $10 per weekly session. Materials are available from instructor for a small fee depending upon project size of your selection (usually $10-15). Pre-registration is required for signing up (state rules the art center’s). CPlease contact Glenda Smith at 509-485-2512 or email walkaboutridge[at]hotmail.com.

“Art On The Line Center guarantees the most fun you’ve had since March,” predicts Beaudette