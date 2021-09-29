Heinrich Banka

Heinrich Banka, age 83, passed away on September 20, 2021 in North Valley Hospital in Tonasket, Washington. Henry was born in Poland on October 5, 1937.

He was raised in Germany during very difficult times. He shared many stories about what life was like as a young child for him and his family growing up. At about the age of 19, Henry and his siblings were able to leave Germany and come to the United States.

Not long after his arrival here he met and married the love of his life, Angeline Manuel, on December 19, 1958. They had two children, David and Loris. From the early 60s to 1975 they moved to Reardan, Washington where Henry was a custodian for the school district. They returned to Oroville, Washington and raised their children here, at which time Henry went to work for the packing sheds.

For the past several years, Henry was able to stay in his home where he wanted to be surrounded by a team of caregivers who went above and beyond to give him the best last years of his life. Henry shared so much history and educated many of us about life. It was always a little joke in the last year about how many people does it take to care for one sweet little old man, the answer is seven, he kept the caregivers running.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



Rest in peace Henry the eighth. (He was the youngest of eight kids). Our dear friend, you will be so dearly missed.

Henry is survived daughter, Loris Banka and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Angeline; his son, David and his little dog, Tiko.

There will be a graveside service held on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Oroville Riverview Cemetery in Oroville, Washington.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.