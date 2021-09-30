Timothy Harold Vanatta

Timothy Harold Vanatta, age 58, of Omak, Washington, beloved son, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away suddenly September 16, 2021. Timothy was born July 11, 1963 in Roosevelt, California to parents Jerry and Frances Vanatta.

The family moved a few times before settling in Tonasket, Washington where Tim grew up and raised two sons and three daughters.

Tim began working in the family orchard for years before following in his father’s footsteps of becoming a mechanic. He then later in life found his passion in truck driving and was a truck driver for 38 years. His truck driving led him to meet his love, Doreen Fry. They were married October 18. 2005.

Tim was a man of all trades, could fix any and everything; he could always be found in his shop working on his next project. He always enjoyed racing and demolition derbies – there was never a dull moment! Tim had a heart of gold and never met a stranger; he was a friend to all and would help anyone in need. His door was always open to family and friends alike. Tim loved to BBQ and everyone was always invited. He truly loved being surrounded by his children, grandchildren and friends. He will be missed by all. Tim was preceded in death by his loving mother Frances Vanatta.

He is survived by his father, Jerry Vanatta; wife of 18 years, Doreen; his five children, Bradley, Chad, Kellilynn, Brandi and Brittany; his brother and sisters, Jerry Dale, Nina and Mandy; 17 grandchildren, one great grandchild and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held Saturday October 2, 2021 at 12:00 noon at the Bergh Chapel in Oroville with Father Jake Morton officiating. Interment to follow at the Loomis Cemetery.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.