Heath Trepanier

It is with heavy hearts that we announce on Thursday March 9th, 2023, Heath O’Brian Trepanier passed away at the age of 40 in the company of his father’s home. After being given six months to live in 2016, Heath valiantly defied the odds to carve out seven meaningful years in a battle with Leiomyosarcoma.

Born in Everett, Washington and growing up in Lake Stevens, Washington, he spent much of his childhood working on cars with his dad, fishing, cruising the streets of his hometown and riding his dirt bikes as much as he could. If it had anything to do with engines, fish, mudding, or golf, you could count on Heath being involved.

He would graduate and go on to proudly serve 20 years in the United States Air Force where he was stationed in a number of places including Ohio, Alaska and Texas. Heath rose up to the rank of Tech Sergeant before being retired due to his illness. Aside from his children, his service to the United States, including his multiple tours in Afghanistan, was what he was proud of most.

U.S. Air Force

Standing firm through all of his illness, Heath was a great father to his children. He never missed an opportunity to talk and share just how proud he was of each and every one of his kids.

After being retired, Heath started his own fishing guide business up near Wasilla, Alaska. It wasn’t about money for him, it was about being able to do what he loved to do, but at the same time what his body would still allow him to do. Between the skills and knowledge he attained working with technology in the military, his passion for cars, his love of fishing, his desire for hunting, and his affinity for sports, one could hold an intelligent conversation of just about anything with him. And people did. Just about everyone who knew him had nothing but good things to say about him. He had about as many friends in the world as there are fish in the sea. Although the loss of Heath may leave a hole in many people’s hearts, there is peace knowing as a believer he is now up in heaven and no longer in any pain or suffering.

Heath was predeceased by his mother, Cindy and is survived by his father, Roger; his brother Troy and his children, Shyler, Illy, Hayden, Harrison and Hunter.

There will be a celebration of life July 15th, 2023 in Oroville, Washington.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.