Okanogan Valley Orchestra & Chorus presents The Wind in the Willows

Submitted by Shiela Corson, OVOC Marketing

OMAK – For the first time in four years, Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus will present a musical on the Omak PAC stage. The Wind in the Willows will gather families May 5-7 and 12-14, Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m.

Because OVOC wants to see as many families and community members come as possible, and to celebrate the return of the musical, ticket prices were reduced this year. Adults are $10, while anyone 18 and younger is by donation. On opening night May 5, all tickets are by donation.

Based on Kenneth Grahame’s best-selling classic of children’s literature and with a book by Oscar-winning screenwriter and Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes and songs by Olivier Award-winning composers and lyricists George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, The Wind in the Willows is a wild, thrill-seeking tale.

This riotous comedy follows Mole (Eli Loftis), Rat (Casey McNett), Badger (Doug Leese), and the impulsive Mr. Toad (Ted Reinbold), whose insatiable need for speed lands him in serious trouble. With his beloved home under threat from the notorious Chief Weasel (Inez Reed) and his gang of sinister Wild Wooders, Toad must attempt a daring escape leading to a series of misadventures and a heroic battle to recapture Toad Hall.

A full cast list and links to purchase tickets, as well as a link to the recording of the show are available on OVOC’s website, www.ovocmusic.org.

Each performance will also feature concessions by various local organizations, and OVOC will have a display regarding their collapsed building and their plans for rebuilding.