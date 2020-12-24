Hazel Marie Utecht

Beloved mother and grandmother, Hazel Utecht, went home to be with the Lord on December 10, 2020 in Tonasket, Washington. She was born Hazel Marie Denison on June 20, 1934 in Davenport, Washington. She married Marvin F. Utecht on August 23, 1954.

Hazel’s children and grandchildren were the pride and joy of her life. Hazel’s kind spirit, enthusiasm for camping and hunting, love of baking, and ability to brighten the lives of others will live on through them.

Hazel is survived by four sons, Vern (Sandy) Whitmore, Les (Lisa) Whitmore, Marvin Utecht, Ron (Melony) Utecht; three daughters, Cherry (Joe) Lorz, Vickie (Marty) Whaley, Terri Utecht (Ron); one brother, Charlie; 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Hazel has been reunited with the ones she has missed so dearly; her husband, Marvin Utecht; sons, Russell and Alan; great grandson, Dalyn; brothers, Jim, George and Emmit and sisters, Marian and Caroline.

A memorial dinner will be held next summer.