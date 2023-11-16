Greg Harvey, 76, of Curlew, Washington, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2023, surrounded by his daughters and sister Sue, following complications from a bone marrow transplant.

Greg was born at the Sand Point Naval Air Station in Seattle, Washington on September 1, 1947, to William and Marian Harvey. He was raised by his mother and stepfather, Walt Jackson, in Lynnwood, Washington, graduating from Meadowdale High School in 1965.

Greg married Glenda Carlson in 1968 and together they had three daughters, Christina, Tamara and Lynsey.

After graduating from Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa in 1971, Greg and Glenda moved to Ferndale, Washington to begin his career as a Chiropractor. In 1975, they moved to Tonasket, Washington, followed by a move to Oroville, Washington in 1977. Greg owned and operated the Family Chiropractic Clinic in Tonasket until 1997. At times, he also operated satellite offices in Oroville and Omak.

Greg relocated to Curlew in 1997. He owned and operated the Kettle River Whole Life Center from the home he built on the Kettle River, where his patients became his friends.

Growing up, his family had a vacation cabin in Chesaw and he spent many happy hours hunting and fishing in the Okanogan Highlands.

As an adult, Greg discovered he had three additional siblings, Gail, Alex and Anne, who he came to know and love.

Greg loved the outdoors, farming, hiking, hunting and fishing. He was a kind, generous man, with a great sense of humor and a huge heart who touched many lives and made many friends.

Greg was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Marian and Walt Jackson and his daughter, Tamara LiaBraaten. He is survived by his daughters, Christina (Rob) Read, Lynsey (Erik) Cantlon; stepdaughters, Amara and Aurora Wentz; siblings, Sue (Howard) Eoff, Gail Lorenzen, Alex (Christine) Harvey and Anne Burt; eleven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.