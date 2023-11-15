Okanogan County PUD planned power outage

Okanogan County PUD lineman. OKPUD/submitted photo

OKANOGAN – The Okanogan County Public Utility District will have a four-hour scheduled power outage on Thursday, Nov. 16 from 12:01 a.m. (midnight) to 4 a.m.

The PUD will be performing transmission work for the newly updated Tonasket Substation and maintenance work on the Oroville transmission line.

This planned outage will affect residents from Riverside to the Canadian Border, including Riverside, Tonasket, Oroville, Loomis, Tunk Valley, Aeneas Valley, East on SR20 to Hanging Rock, Chesaw and Molson.

“All persons using medical equipment requiring electrical power, should make provisions for a four-hour power outage, said the district in their press release, adding, “The PUD appreciates your patience and regrets any inconvenience this outage may cause.”

Visit https://www.okanoganpud.org/node/1809 for more info.