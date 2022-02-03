Andrea Leigh Attwood

On January 18th, 2022 Andrea Leigh Attwood passed from this life into eternal rest. She had been suffering from several long-term illnesses and died at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee.

Andrea was born on July 16th, 1958 in Wenatchee, Washington. She was adopted into the loving home of Raymond and Victoria Attwood. Andrea had many adventures and many fond memories of growing up on the family ranch in Tonasket. Andrea attended Tonasket schools and was never at a loss for friends.

Andrea loved crafts and to crochet. She loved collecting pretty things and frequented many garage sales. She loved taking pictures and was very fond of her many nieces and nephews. Most of all Andrea loved her pets. She had several cats and three dogs she adored; Nikko, Taco and Nutty.

Andrea was preceded in death by her sister, Janie Lou Garrison; her mother, Victoria Attwood and her father, Raymond Attwood. She is survived by her brothers, Craig (Alice) Attwood and Jim (Billie) Attwood; nieces and nephews, Justin and Kelly Attwood, Rachel Sanchez, Jamie Rieth, Jett Attwood and Jessie McFarlain, Krissy and Edie Peery and Mathew Garrison. She had many great-nieces and nephews and a large extended family and many friends that she loved as family.

Andrea will be laid to rest in the Tonasket Cemetery. Memorials in Andrea’s memory can be made to No Paws Left Behind in Oroville.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.