Fredric Wayne Holmes

Fredric Wayne Holmes, 92, of Okanogan County Washington, went to be with his Lord, peacefully on April 8, 2022, surrounded by family and friends at his home in Tonasket, Washington. He was born in the Whitestone community of Okanogan County, January 2, 1930 to Warren James and Dorothy Edythe Woods Holmes.

Fred graduated from Tonasket High School in 1947 and was baptized that fall in Spectacle Lake near Loomis. He furthered his education at Whitworth College in Spokane, Washington, as well as LaVerne College, LaVerne, California.

He married Elfreda Pearl Eller of Wenatchee on December 23, 1951 and graduated from LaVerne in 1952. He worked tirelessly as an apple orchardist and seasonal truck driver, and held many other various jobs during his lifetime.

Fred collected and restored, and showed antique automobiles, especially Fords. Other interests included horses, fishing, motorcycle rides, hunting, pinochle, camping and singing. He had a beautiful tenor voice and a passion for singing from a young age. He sang in a prize-winning quartet, a barbershop quartet, church and college choirs and the Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus for many years.

Fred was a life-time member of the Whitestone Church of the Brethren and served in many positions including youth leader and deacon. He was a gold star member of the Washington State Grange. He belonged to the Friendly OK Car Club (Okanogan), North Country Car Club (Tonasket), Christian Motorcyclists Association and the Okanogan Valley Orchestra & Chorus. Fred enriched many lives and will always be remembered for his winning smile and boisterous personality, highlighted by his unmistakable voice and laugh. He had a big generous heart, shown by his willingness to lend a helping hand and donate to various causes.

He was a faithful husband and wonderful father who worked very hard, but always made time for family. His life was centered around serving and honoring the Lord Jesus Christ.

Fred is survived by one son, Frederick Boyd Dietterle of Monterey, California; four daughters and their husbands: Alesia Beth (Keith) Nonemaker of Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, Connie (Danny) Bedient of Spokane, Pamela (David) Liley of Wenatchee and Lauri (Johnny) Paez of Nooksack, Washington; eight grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren (and one on the way); two sisters, Beverly Faber and Barbara Abrahamse and one brother, Franklin (Betty) Holmes. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elfreda, in May 2016; a son, Fredric David Holmes in January 1997, a great grandson, Ryler Aaron Mattox and two siblings, Philip Holmes and Dorothy Frazier.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 25 at the Ellisforde Church of the Brethren, 32116 US Highway 97, Tonasket WA 98855. Interment will be in the Mountain View cemetery near Loomis. Time of day forthcoming to be posted in the newspaper and on Facebook

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.