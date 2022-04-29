Robert Earl Ridout

Robtert “Bob” Ridout

Robert (Bob) Earl Ridout passed away April 18, 2022 in Boise, Idaho. He was born October 22, 1934 in Tacoma, Washington to Francis Wayne and Faith (Teuber) Ridout.

He spent his childhood in Tonasket, Washington and graduated from Tonasket High School in 1952. He attended in Central Bible College in Springfield, Missouri and Northwest University in Kirkland, Washington.

Bob married his high school sweetheart Shirley Bear July 8, 1955 in Tonasket. They had five daughters. He pastored for the Assemblies of God throughout southwestern Washington for several years. He also operated heavy equipment and drove truck in the northwest timber industry and construction. After a number of years in coastal Washington, Bob and Shirley returned to Tonasket where they farmed and Bob continued to work in logging and construction. Some time after retirement, they moved to Weiser, Idaho.

Bob is survived by his wife of 67 years, Shirley; his daughters, Cheryl Roberts (Bill), Janice Adams (Rollo), Susan Michel (Angel), René Scott (Lonnie) and Mary Ridout; his sisters-in-law, Sharon Ridout and Linda Ridout. Nine grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Faith Ridout and brothers, Thomas (Tom) and Francis Wayne Jr. (Frank).

A graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery in Weiser, Idaho on April 29.

Thomason Funeral Home in Weiser is in charge of arrangements.