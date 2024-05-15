Franklin T. Jackson

Franklin Jackson died May 6, 2024. He was born on Jan. 23, 1934 in Oroville, Wash. to Gordon and Carrie (Naggy) Jackson.

Our loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle went home peacefully to be with Jesus on May 6, 2024. Frank was born on January 23, 1934 in Oroville, Washington, the fifth of eight children to Gordon and Carrie (Naggy) Jackson.

Frank was raised on Ellemeham Mountain on the family farm. He graduated from Oroville High School in 1953. He married Marjorie McKibbin on September 24, 1960 in Osoyoos, B.C. They moved to Mansfield, Washington and in 1964 they returned to the area, making Oroville their family home where they raised their four children.

Frank worked for Haskell and Burns and Douglas County Road maintenance prior to joining the Operating Engineers Local 270 and 302 as a heavy equipment operator and service oiler for several road jobs in Washington and Idaho. Between ‘74-‘78 he worked on the Trans-Alaskan Pipeline stationed on the north slope of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska. After retiring from road construction, he worked for Weyerhaeuser at the reloading chip plant in Oroville.

Frank was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Oroville, NRA, and Operating Engineers for 55 years. He enjoyed camping, fishing, farming and visiting with family and friends.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents, wife Marjorie, sister Louise and brothers Jim, Alfred and Roy; brothers-in-law Bob and Bill McKibbin, Jim Larson, Herm Loether, and sisters-in-law Susan Jackson, Doreen McKibbin, and Colleen James; and nephew Brian Kresek.

Frank is survived by his daughters Renae (Larry) Henning, Erin (Franz) Griffin and Maura Jackson (Tim) and son Darcy Jackson; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, with one on the way. His sisters Pat Kresek and Sharon Gredvig and brother Art, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Rosary will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2024 at 6 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Church. The funeral will be Thursday, May 23, 2024 at 1 p.m., Immaculate Conception Church. Burial following services at Oroville Cemetery. Donations may be made to American Heart Association, Oroville Immaculate Conception Church or donor’s choice.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.