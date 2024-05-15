Oroville May Festival Fun Run celebrating 42nd year

The 42nd Annual May Festival Fun Run got underway at 8 a.m. last Saturday morning with a fast start for the majority of the participants.

OROVILLE – The 42nd Annual May Festival Fun Run got underway at 8 a.m. last Saturday morning with a fast start for the majority of the participants.

In the two-mile race Ashton Glidden took first place in the men’s division with a time of 13.54 and Gabby Glidden took first in the women’s division with a time of 14.59. In the 5K Kaya Seyhanli was first for the men with a time of 21.56 and Jody Evans was first for the women with a time of 22.01.

Two-Mile (overall) Men’s Division:

1st Ashton Glidden, 13.54

2nd Kenny Glidden, 16.42

3rd Emmit Booker, 30.01.

Two-Mile (overall) Women’s Division:

1st Gabby Glidden, 14.59

2nd Judith Roel, 18.46

3rd Dewie Edwards, 19.21.

5K (overall) Men’s Division:

1st, Kaya Seyanli, 21.56

2nd, Jesus Aldana, 23.36

3rd, Rayan Sarmiento, 24.54.

5K (overall) Women’s Division:

1st, Jody Evans, 22.01

2nd, Sarai Garfias, 22.59

3rd, Steffi Fuchs, 24.07.

Two-Mile Men’s Division:

Ages 0-5, Theo Aguilar, 49.17

Ages 9-11, Emmit Booker, 30.05

Ages 15-19, Ashton Gliddon, 13.54

Ages 40-49, Kenny Glidden,16.42

Ages 60-69, Bob Thornton, 30.41

Ages 70+, Don Colbert, 38.20.

Two-Mile Women’s Division:

Ages 0-5, Addie Aguilar, 49.19

Ages 12-14, Gabby Glidden, 15.59; Isabel Bouma, 30.03; Aga Langford, 32.17

Ages 20-29, Bailey Cockle, 41.03; Holly Cockle, 43.08

Ages 30-39, Judith Roel; 18.46; Angie Cook, 40.06; Krystal Aguilar, 49.20

Ages 40-49, Kacey Cockle, 37.49; Brittany Shaw, 37.50; Shannon Hughes, 41.02

Ages 60-69, Joni Ward, 27.13; Maryanne Cooper, 30.08; Shelly Wood, 43.06

5K Men’s Division:

Ages 0-5, Brendon Cook, 47.18

Ages 12-14, Rayan Sarmiento, 24.50

Ages 15-19, Kaya Seyhanli, 21.56

Ages 30-39, Jesus Aldona, 23.36; Chris Lawson, 47.23; Dustin Cook, 59.02

Ages 60-69, Peter Cooper, 30.06

5K Women’s Division:

Ages 6-8, Hailey Tenley, 33.33

Ages 15-19, Allie Fredrickson, 25.0 2; Izzy Stokes, 40.33

Ages 20-29, Callie Barker, 28.20

Ages 30-39, Sarai Garfias, 22.59

Ages 40-49, Jody Evans, 22.01

Ages 50-59, Steffi Fuchs

Ages 70+, Mona Vipondf, 42.49.