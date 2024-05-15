Oroville May Festival Fun Run celebrating 42nd year

OROVILLE – The 42nd Annual May Festival Fun Run got underway at 8 a.m. last Saturday morning with a fast start for the majority of the participants.
In the two-mile race Ashton Glidden took first place in the men’s division with a time of 13.54 and Gabby Glidden took first in the women’s division with a time of 14.59. In the 5K Kaya Seyhanli was first for the men with a time of 21.56 and Jody Evans was first for the women with a time of 22.01.
Two-Mile (overall) Men’s Division:
1st Ashton Glidden, 13.54
2nd Kenny Glidden, 16.42
3rd Emmit Booker, 30.01.
Two-Mile (overall) Women’s Division:
1st Gabby Glidden, 14.59
2nd Judith Roel, 18.46
3rd Dewie Edwards, 19.21.
5K (overall) Men’s Division:
1st, Kaya Seyanli, 21.56
2nd, Jesus Aldana, 23.36
3rd, Rayan Sarmiento, 24.54.
5K (overall) Women’s Division:
1st, Jody Evans, 22.01
2nd, Sarai Garfias, 22.59
3rd, Steffi Fuchs, 24.07.
Two-Mile Men’s Division:
Ages 0-5, Theo Aguilar, 49.17
Ages 9-11, Emmit Booker, 30.05
Ages 15-19, Ashton Gliddon, 13.54
Ages 40-49, Kenny Glidden,16.42
Ages 60-69, Bob Thornton, 30.41
Ages 70+, Don Colbert, 38.20.
Two-Mile Women’s Division:
Ages 0-5, Addie Aguilar, 49.19
Ages 12-14, Gabby Glidden, 15.59; Isabel Bouma, 30.03; Aga Langford, 32.17
Ages 20-29, Bailey Cockle, 41.03; Holly Cockle, 43.08
Ages 30-39, Judith Roel; 18.46; Angie Cook, 40.06; Krystal Aguilar, 49.20
Ages 40-49, Kacey Cockle, 37.49; Brittany Shaw, 37.50; Shannon Hughes, 41.02
Ages 60-69, Joni Ward, 27.13; Maryanne Cooper, 30.08; Shelly Wood, 43.06
5K Men’s Division:
Ages 0-5, Brendon Cook, 47.18
Ages 12-14, Rayan Sarmiento, 24.50
Ages 15-19, Kaya Seyhanli, 21.56
Ages 30-39, Jesus Aldona, 23.36; Chris Lawson, 47.23; Dustin Cook, 59.02
Ages 60-69, Peter Cooper, 30.06
5K Women’s Division:
Ages 6-8, Hailey Tenley, 33.33
Ages 15-19, Allie Fredrickson, 25.0 2; Izzy Stokes, 40.33
Ages 20-29, Callie Barker, 28.20
Ages 30-39, Sarai Garfias, 22.59
Ages 40-49, Jody Evans, 22.01
Ages 50-59, Steffi Fuchs
Ages 70+, Mona Vipondf, 42.49.