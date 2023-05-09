Evelyn Mae Dull

Evelyn Mae Dull, born on January 5, 1924 in Coeur d’ Alene, ID, passed away April 17, 2023. She was 99 years old.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Emil B. Modine and Claudia M. (Dale) Modine, Coeur d’Alene; Idaho; sisters, Myrl I. (Modine) Myers, Coeur d’ Alene, ID and Lucile V. (Modine) Schmidt, Seattle, Washington; husband for 54 years, Thomas E. Dull, Oroville, Washington and infant son, Gordon E. Dull.

Evelyn grew up in northern Idaho on a farm which her parents homesteaded in 1922. There they built and operated the “Fighting Creek General Store.” After graduating from Coeur d’ Alene High School she attended the Lewiston State Normal School earning a teaching certificate. She then moved to Oroville and taught fifth Grade at Oroville Elementary School from 1944-46.

In Oroville she met and married Thomas E. Dull in 1946. Together they owned and managed an apple orchard and an apple processing warehouse (North Hills Inc.; formerly Stadelman Fruit Co.) from 1946 until their retirement in 1985. They raised two sons in Oroville, Alan T. Dull, born 1947 and Norman R. Dull, born 1951.

Always actively involved and supportive of her sons’ school lives; scouting, athletics, etc., Evelyn was also a member, and for many years, treasurer of the Oroville United Methodist Church. In her later years, she enjoyed the activities at the Oroville Senior Center, playing pinocle there or in Molson with her many friends. Her favorite hobby was her large fruit, vegetable, and flower gardens, and sharing their bounty with others in the Community. Her grandchildren would say that she was ‘best’ known for her boysenberry pie and breakfasts of waffles with fruit and whipped cream.

She resided in the same Oroville family home for 70+ years, but in 2019 her health forced her move to St George, Utah to be closer to her two sons. Evelyn lived in an apartment at the Sterling Court Assisted Living Community where she received excellent, loving care from the staff, residents and enjoyed family visits and outings.

Evelyn is survived by her two sons, Alan and Norman Dull and their spouses; five grandchildren, Joshua T. Dull, Emily A. (Dull) Somers, Keri G. (Dull) Hart, Brent B. Dull and Matteson C. Dull and four great grandchildren.

Evelyn was much loved by family and friends and will be missed.

Graveside services are planned in the Oroville City Cemetery on July 12, 2023, at 11 a.m. to be followed by an informal reception at the Oroville United Methodist Church for friends and family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Oroville United Methodist Church or the Oroville Senior Center.