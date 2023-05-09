Molson-Chesaw Fire Department, AKA Okanogan County FPD No. 11, training

The Molson-Chesaw Fire Department has recently been training getting ready for the upcoming summer fire season. Submitted photo

CHESAW – Molson and Chesaw area residents may have seen the training fire on May 4, 2023 just west of the Molson junction on the south side of Chesaw Road.

Molson-Chesaw Fire Department has training sessions the first and third Thursday evenings of most months.

The officers wanted to remind all neighbors in the district if they plan on burning a pile to please call Okanogan County Dispatch with the location and date of planned burn, said Robin Stice, a volunteer with the department. This is eliminates volunteer fire fighters getting dispatched because someone called in smoke. The dispatch number is e509-422-7232.